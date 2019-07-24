Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 243,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 429,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

