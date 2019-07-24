Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 6,504 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $16,325.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $9,173.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $18,606.08.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $3,270.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,844 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $21,900.80.

On Friday, July 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 101 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $333.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 581 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $1,923.11.

On Monday, July 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,164 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $11,042.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,384 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $21,450.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,883 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $8,937.30.

BTN stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

