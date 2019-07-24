Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,406,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,365,000 after buying an additional 429,775 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after buying an additional 339,899 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $110,942,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,749,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,350. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

