Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 388,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,789. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

