Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 13,178 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 261,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

