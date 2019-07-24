Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. 69,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

