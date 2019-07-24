Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 6,137 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. 2,526,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.69. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.