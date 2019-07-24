Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 8,627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of T traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

