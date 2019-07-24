Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,812. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

