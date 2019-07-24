Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.12.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$34.39 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.11 and a 52-week high of C$47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

