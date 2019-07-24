GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a market cap of $630,950.00 and $1,016.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00290682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01673188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.