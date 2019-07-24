Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.91. Goodman Group shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 4,189,757 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Goodman Group Company Profile (ASX:GMG)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

