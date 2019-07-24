GPU Coin (GPU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

