Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,979.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,565. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

