Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 141.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 4,042,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,465,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $11,937,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

