Grassi Investment Management Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Ventas by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Ventas by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 99,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. 63,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,431. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

