Grassi Investment Management Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,506. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

