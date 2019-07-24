Grassi Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.79. 47,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,153. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

