Grassi Investment Management Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

