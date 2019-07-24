Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.93. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2,082 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 858.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 126.4% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 410,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.