Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,719. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $467.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

