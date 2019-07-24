Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.85.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 3,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 590,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $18,997,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 128,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $4,762,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Greif by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 433,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

