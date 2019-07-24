GrowMax Resources (CVE:GRO) Trading 11.8% Higher

GrowMax Resources Corp (CVE:GRO)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 492,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 308,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In other GrowMax Resources news, insider Kisan International Trading FZE sold 1,985,500 shares of GrowMax Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$168,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,046,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,958,952.50. Insiders sold 4,646,000 shares of company stock worth $413,068 in the last 90 days.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRO)

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

