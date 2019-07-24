Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

GNTY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 9,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.