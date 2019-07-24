Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.54, approximately 1,908 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

In related news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

