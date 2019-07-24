Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $235,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 14.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.95. 8,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

