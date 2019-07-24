Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 122,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Markston International LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 213,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 264,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,327. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

