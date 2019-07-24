Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $23.77 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 25.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

