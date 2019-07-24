Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $27.91 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $1,615,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,055 shares of company stock worth $54,977,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

