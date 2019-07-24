Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 238,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,106. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

