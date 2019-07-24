Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 206 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,022,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,575,000 after purchasing an additional 482,397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,950.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,752,000 after purchasing an additional 394,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.94.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.37. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

