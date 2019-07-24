Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 917 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 651,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,744,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

