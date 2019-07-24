Halliburton Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,595,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 95.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $364,133,000 after buying an additional 6,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $83,418,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,011,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,537,000 after buying an additional 2,029,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 1,695,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

