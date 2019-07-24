Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 133.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,846. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.39. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

