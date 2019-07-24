Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.Com by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wix.Com by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 197,432 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Wix.Com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 139,411 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $150.83. 71,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.90 and a beta of 1.53. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

