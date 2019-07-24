Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 600,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,499,000 after buying an additional 212,442 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Splunk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Splunk by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after buying an additional 101,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,683. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

