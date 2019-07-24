Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,832,000 after purchasing an additional 170,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 938,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,495,000 after acquiring an additional 128,308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,070,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,956. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.