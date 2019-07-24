Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,790. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $117.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

