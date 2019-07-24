Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 368,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

