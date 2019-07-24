Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,587,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,700,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.56. 40,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

