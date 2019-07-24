Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.