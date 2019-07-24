Havven Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Havven has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01660035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven launched on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Havven’s official website is havven.io.

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

