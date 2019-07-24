HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,391,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,812,000 after buying an additional 596,056 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,894. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.45.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

