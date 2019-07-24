Head to Head Review: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) vs. Mcdonald’s (OTCMKTS:MCD)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Mcdonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mcdonald’s 0 6 23 0 2.79

Mcdonald’s has a consensus price target of $211.79, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Mcdonald’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Mcdonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 3.44% 26.10% 4.04% Mcdonald’s 28.20% -95.31% 16.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Mcdonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Mcdonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.25 $13.01 million N/A N/A Mcdonald’s $21.03 billion 7.78 $5.92 billion $7.90 27.13

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

