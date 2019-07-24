Head-To-Head Review: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) versus Pyxis Tankers (NYSE:PXS)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $187.95 million 0.46 -$86.37 million ($7.58) -0.87 Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.81 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.27

Pyxis Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Pyxis Tankers does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -27.89% -15.15% -3.78% Pyxis Tankers -38.99% -24.81% -8.75%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

