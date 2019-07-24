Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.83) on Monday. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 360.50 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.54.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

