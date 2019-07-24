Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. Healthcare Trust Of America also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.63-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,740. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

