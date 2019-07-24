Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period. Healthcare Trust Of America also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.63-1.65 EPS.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 52,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.54%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

