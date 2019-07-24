HedgeTrade Tops One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $219.71 million and $1.43 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00007841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008217 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005632 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000585 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00057112 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

