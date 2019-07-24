Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,203. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGC. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

